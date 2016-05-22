Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

RHP Jordan Lyles is back with the Rockies as a long reliever after having four rough starts earlier this season (1-1, 7.64 ERA), but he has not exactly thrived in relief. He’s 0-1 with one save and a 10.29 ERA in seven career relief appearances.

RHP Chad Bettis is 0-2 with a 5.40 ERA in five games, including three starts, against Pittsburgh. Bettis, the Rockies’ starter Sunday at PNC Park, lost to the Pirates 6-1 on April 25 at Coors Field, giving up six hits and four runs in 6 2-3 innings.

OF Carlos Gonzalez is in a horrendous slump, so manager Walt Weiss chose to give him a day off from starting as Pittsburgh went with left-hander Jonathon Niese. Gonzalez came on as a late-inning defensive replacement and struck out in the ninth. He is 2-for-32 (.063) over nine games since May 10, with both hits coming May 15. He’s had only one game with an RBI since April 24.

1B Mark Reynolds is altering his reputation of being a low-batting average power hitter who strikes out frequently -- at least when he plays against Pittsburgh. Reynolds had 35 homers and 243 strikeouts the last two seasons, but he’s hitting .500 (9-for-18) against Pittsburgh this season. In 73 career games against them, he has a .316 average.