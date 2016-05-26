Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

RHP Chad Bettis thinks his rough night in Wednesday’s brief start came down to two pitches. “The triple to (Blake) Swihart and double to (Travis) Shaw. I need to be better there executing those pitches with two outs,” said Bettis (4-3), whose ERA ballooned to 4.90 while being chased after 4 2/3 innings, giving up seven runs on seven hits and four walks while striking out two.

LHP Chris Rusin is moving into the rotation to replace LHP Jorge De La Rosa, who was bumped to the bullpen. Rusin is 1-2 with a 3.93 ERA in nine games (four starts) this year.

LHP Chris Rusin was moved into the starting rotation Wednesday, taking the place of LHP Jorge De La Rosa. Rusin (1-2, 3.93 ERA) is 9-21 with a 5.24 ERA in 46 career starts.

RHP Jon Gray will try to avoid an 0-for-3 week for Rockies pitchers making their first career starts at Fenway Park in Thursday’s series finale at Boston. Gray (1-2, 6.75 ERA) takes the mound after Jorge De La Rose and Chad Bettis took losses in the first two games. The 24-year-old gave up three runs over four innings in his only career interleague start.

LHP Jorge De La Rosa, who started was roughed up for seven runs in 3 1/3 innings Tuesday at Boston, was moved to the bullpen. He is 1-4 with an 11.41 ERA in six starts this year.

LHP Jorge De La Rosa was moved to the bullpen Wednesday after a disappointing start in his return from the disabled list. De La Rosa (1-4, 11.41 ERA) was shelled for seven runs and nine hits in 3 1/3 innings Tuesday after returning from a lengthy disabled list stint.

LHP Boone Logan (left shoulder inflammation) was placed on the 15-day disabled list. He has no decisions and a 1.93 ERA i n 18 relief appearances this year.

LHP Boone Logan (left shoulder inflamation) was placed on the disabled list Wednesday. The veteran southpaw has appeared in 18 games this season, posting no record with a 1.93 ERA.

RF Carlos Gonzalez had his second three-hit game of 2016 on Wednesday, going 3-for-4 with two runs scored. “I was just going out there swinging,” he said of his approach against Boston knuckleballer Steven Wright. “I told myself, ‘If you’re going to swing, you’re going to swing three times. You’re going to go down swinging.’ I got a couple of hits.” Gonzalez crossed the plate on a groundout in the second and later scored on a wild pitch in the fourth. He’s hitting .282/.324/.437 with five homers and 13 RBIs.

1B Mark Reynolds provided the bulk of the offense for Colorado in Wednesday’s blowout loss. He went 1-for-4 with a pair of RBIs -- one game after collecting his 1,000th career hit. Reynolds is hitting .318/.377/.447 with two home runs and 16 RBIs.

RHP Jason Motte, out all season due to a right shoulder strain, was activated from the disabled list Wednesday. Motte compiled a 3.18 ERA in six rehab appearances for Triple-A Albuquerque.

RHP Jason Motte was activated from the disabled list before Wednesday’s game. He pitched an inning and faced four batters, giving up one hit and striking out two in his season debut.