Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

CF Charlie Blackmon had his third career multi-homer game and first since May 3, 2015, at San Diego. He became the first player in Rockies history to hit leadoff homers in consecutive games, giving him three leadoff homers this season and 15 in his career. Blackmon has reached base in a career-high 26 consecutive games. He hit his first career grand slam and tied his career high with five RBIs.

2B DJ LeMahieu went 4-for-4 with two doubles, a homer and two RBIs to extend his hitting streak to 10 games. The four hits tied his career high; he also had four hits Aug. 13, 2012, at Milwaukee. He had a career-high three extra-base hits and has reached base safely in 16 consecutive games.

SS Jose Reyes will report to Triple-A Albuquerque on Wednesday to begin a rehab assignment as he works his way back from a 51-game suspension for an alleged domestic-violence incident. Reyes began working out at in the Rockies' extended spring training program at their Scottsdale, Ariz., complex after his suspension was announced May 13. Reyes will be on Colorado's restricted list and not be added to their 40-man roster right away, so the club does not have to remove a player from that roster, according to the Rockies and Major League Baseball.

LHP Boone Logan (left shoulder inflammation) threw 10 pitches to a catcher in front of the plate. Barring a setback, he would throw a bullpen session Thursday. He has been on the 15-day disabled list since May 25.

RF Carlos Gonzalez homered for the fourth consecutive game and for the five game in six. He went 3-for-5 with two RBIs, extending his hitting streak to nine games. Seven have been multi-hit games. This is the third time in his career that Gonzalez homered in four consecutive games; he last did it from July 28-31, 2010.

RHP Adam Ottavino threw 25 pitches in batting practice Tuesday, his second BP session since he underwent Tommy John surgery in May 2015. Ottavino is scheduled to continue his rehab at the Rockies' complex in Scottsdale, Ariz., by throwing a one-inning simulated game Friday and one inning in an extended spring training game Monday before going to high Class A Modesto on June 9 to begin a rehab assignment.

C Nick Hundley (strained left oblique) will begin what could be a two-game rehab assignment Wednesday with Triple-A Albuquerque. Hundley played in his second extended spring game Tuesday and went 1-for-4 with a walk while catching six innings. He is scheduled to catch nine innings Wednesday and be the designated hitter Thursday before joining the Rockies on Friday in San Diego, where he might be activated. Hundley has been on the 15-day disabled list since May 6.