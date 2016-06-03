Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

CF Charlie Blackmon went 2-for-3 to extend his career-high on-base streak to 27 games and his hitting streak to 10 games. During his on-base streak, Blackmon is batting .345 (39-for-113) with eight doubles, one triple, six homers, 21 RBIs and 16 runs.

LHP Boone Logan (left shoulder inflammation) threw 10 pitches with a catcher standing in front of the plate Tuesday and is scheduled throw about 25 pitches in his first bullpen session Thursday since going on the 15-day disabled list May 25. Rockies manager Walt Weiss said if all goes well, Logan could have a brief rehab assignment and return to the Rockies next week in Los Angeles, where they finish a road trip.

C Nick Hundley (strained left oblique) was due to begin what could have been a two-game rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque on Wednesday, but the game was rained out. Hundley played in his second extended spring game Tuesday and went 1-for-4 with a walk while catching six innings. He was scheduled to catch nine innings Wednesday and be the designated hitter Thursday before joining the Rockies on Friday in San Diego where he might be activated. Hundley has been on the 15-day disabled list since May 6.

RHP Tyler Chatwood gave up five runs, four earned, and eight hits in 5 2/3 innings, ending his streak of pitching at least six innings in six consecutive starts. Chatwood is 2-4 with a 5.30 ERA in six starts at Coors Field and 4-0 with a 0.53 ERA in five starts at the road.