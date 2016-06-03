Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

CF Charlie Blackmon drew a walk in the seventh on his final plate appearance to extend his career-high on-base streak to 28 consecutive games. However, his 10-game hitting streak came to an end. In the 28-game streak, Blackmon is hitting .336 (39-for-116) with eight doubles, one triple, six homers, 21 RBIs and 16 runs scored.

RHP Eddie Butler pitched four innings, leaving after he faced four batters in the fifth. He gave up a career-high-tying 11 hits and a career-high eight runs. The 11 hits included two homers, one triple and four doubles.

RHP Christian Bergman (strained left oblique) threw 20 pitches at about 75 percent off flat ground, the first time he has done more than played catch since he went on the disabled list May 20. “It felt pretty good,” Bergman said. “There was just a dull kind of ache. That’s to be expected at this point The thing is to make sure there’s no sharp pain.”

LHP Boone Logan (left shoulder inflammation) threw a 20-pitch bullpen session, his first since he went on the disabled list May 25. He is scheduled to pitch one inning Saturday on a rehab assignment for Triple-A Albuquerque at Sacramento. If he needs a second rehab outing before returning to the Rockies, Logan would work one inning Monday at Sacramento.

C Nick Hundley (strained left oblique) was scheduled to begin a two-game rehab assignment Wednesday at Triple-A Albuquerque. A rainout Wednesday necessitated a doubleheader Thursday. Hundley played all seven innings, caught the first game and 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. As the designated hitter in the second game, Hundley went 0-for-3. If all goes well, Hundley will rejoin the Rockies at San Diego on Friday.