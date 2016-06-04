FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
U.S. oil set for biggest monthly loss in over a year
Energy & Environment
U.S. oil set for biggest monthly loss in over a year
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 5, 2016 / 5:35 AM / a year ago

Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

C Tony Wolters was placed on the seven-day concussion list Friday.

C Tony Wolters was placed on the seven-day concussion list to make room for C Nick Hundley on the 25-man roster. Wolters was struck in the mask by a foul tip Thursday night.

CF Charlie Blackmon drew a walk from Padres LHP Drew Pomeranz in the third to extend his streak of reaching base to a career-high 29 straight games since May 3. It is the second-longest such streak in the major leagues. Friday night marked only the fourth time in the streak that Blackmon didn't have a hit. He is hitting .328 (39-for-119) during the streak.

LHP Chris Rusin worked a season-high seven innings Friday night, giving up four runs (three earned) on four hits and two walks. The unearned run, however, was a result of his own throwing error. The last time Rusin went longer than seven innings was last Sept. 3 when he pitched a complete game against the Giants.

C Nick Hundley was activated from the disabled list Friday. He had been out since May 6 with a strained left oblique muscle.

C Nick Hundley was activated from the 15-day disabled list Friday. He had been out since May 6 with a strained left oblique muscle. Hundley started against his former team and went 0-for-3 with a strikeout.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.