Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

C Tony Wolters was placed on the seven-day concussion list to make room for C Nick Hundley on the 25-man roster. Wolters was struck in the mask by a foul tip Thursday night.

CF Charlie Blackmon drew a walk from Padres LHP Drew Pomeranz in the third to extend his streak of reaching base to a career-high 29 straight games since May 3. It is the second-longest such streak in the major leagues. Friday night marked only the fourth time in the streak that Blackmon didn't have a hit. He is hitting .328 (39-for-119) during the streak.

LHP Chris Rusin worked a season-high seven innings Friday night, giving up four runs (three earned) on four hits and two walks. The unearned run, however, was a result of his own throwing error. The last time Rusin went longer than seven innings was last Sept. 3 when he pitched a complete game against the Giants.

C Nick Hundley was activated from the 15-day disabled list Friday. He had been out since May 6 with a strained left oblique muscle. Hundley started against his former team and went 0-for-3 with a strikeout.