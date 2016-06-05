Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

C Tony Wolters is improving after being placed on the seven-day concussion disabled list Friday.

C Tony Wolters, who was put on the seven-day concussion disabled list Friday, is doing much better, according to manager Walt Weiss. Wolters didn't take batting practice, but Weiss doesn't think it is going to be a long-term injury.

RHP Jon Gray gets the start on Sunday for the Rockies as they try to prevent the Padres from a three-game sweep. Gray has won three of his last four starts. "I think he has the belief, he believes he belongs," Colorado manager Walt Weiss said. "He knows that he is good and that he belongs here."

LHP Boone Logan (shoulder) continues to make progress in his minor-league rehabilitation work. Manager Walt Weiss said Logan could rejoin the club on Monday as it continues its road trip.

C Nick Hundley shook off the rust after a stint on the disabled list. In his second game back and some 24 hours after going 0-for-3, Hundley had a season-high three hits on Saturday, his first such game since last August. Hundley, an ex-Padre, usually plays well against his former team.