Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

C Tony Wolters, who is on the seven-day concussion disabled list, continues to make considerable progress. Wolters played catch, ran, and hit off a tee Sunday. “He’s doing well,” manager Walt Weiss said.

CF Charlie Blackmon is hitting .302 with a .365 on-base percentage, and he has reached base in 31 consecutive games. He is giving the offense a nice boost from the leadoff spot. What he isn’t doing is stealing bases. After swiping 40 bags last year, he has only four this year, the latest coming Sunday night. “People are paying more attention to him,” manager Walt Weiss said. “They are doing everything possible to stop him from stealing bases.” Weiss said with the Rockies playing from behind so much lately, it has diminished the team’s running game.

LHP Boone Logan (left shoulder inflammation) is expected to join the Rockies at Dodger Stadium on Monday and be activated for the game. Manager Walt Weiss said Logan will mostly be used in late-inning matchup situations. “It’s nice to have him late in the games for the tough lefties coming up,” Weiss said.

RHP Tyler Chatwood takes the mound at Dodger Stadium on Monday, and the best part of that statement is that the game is on the road. Chatwood has a major-league-best 0.53 ERA on the road after giving up only two runs in 33 2/3 innings. Chatwood (6-4) is coming off a scratchy outing in a loss to the Reds, where command was an issue. Walt Weiss said Chatwood “didn’t work on anything special” in between starts, and the manager expects Chatwood to rebound against the Dodgers.