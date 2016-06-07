Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

RHP Miguel Castro was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Monday in order to make room for LHP Boone Logan. Castro had no decisions and a 3.75 ERA in 13 appearances for Colorado.

CF Charlie Blackmon extended his on-base streak to 32 games on Monday, the second-longest active streak in the major leagues. Blackmon went 1-for-4 with a walk and a run in the leadoff spot.

SS Trevor Story hit his 16th home run of the season Monday. Story's three-run homer kept him ahead of Dodgers SS Corey Seager (14) for first place in rookie home runs. The blast was Story's 10th on the road, and he has hit safely in the last six games.

LHP Boone Logan ended a disabled-list stint for shoulder inflammation and rejoined the Rockies bullpen as a left-handed specialist. He was out since May 18.

LF Gerardo Parra hit his fifth home run of the season Monday. Parra is hitting .437 (7-for-16) with a home run and five RBIs in four games against Los Angeles this season.

RHP Tyler Chatwood limited the Dodgers to one earned run on one hit in eight innings, walking four and striking out five on Monday. Chatwood improved to 5-0 on the road this season. The one hit was a career low for his 73 starts, and his eight innings pitched tied a career high. Chatwood and Gonzalez Germen combined for the second one-hitter in club history. Chatwood grew up outside of Los Angeles in the Inland Empire city of Redlands.