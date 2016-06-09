Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

INF Daniel Descalso slugged his first home run of the season on Tuesday. Descalso led off the seventh inning with a pinch-hit home run off RHP Joe Blanton. It was his second career pinch-hit home run.

CF Charlie Blackmon came off the bench on Tuesday and struck out in his lone plate appearance, ending his 32-game on-base streak. It was the longest active streak in the major leagues.

3B Nolan Arenado drove in his National League-leading 49th run in the seventh inning on Tuesday with an RBI double to score DJ Lemahieu. Arenado finished the night 2-for-4 for his 17th multi-hit game of the season.

RHP Eddie Butler gave up three runs on four hits in six innings on Tuesday. He struck out four and walked four in his third consecutive start without a decision. Butler’s first-inning struggles continued to haunt him but he settled in nicely following a three-run first. It was Butler’s third quality stat of the season and all three have come on the road. Butler owns a 3.08 ERA in five games outside of Coors Field this season.