Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

1B Daniel Descalso drove in the only run of the game with an RBI single in the seventh inning Wednesday at Dodger Stadium. It was Descalso’s second clutch hit of the series, as he hit a solo home run Tuesday that helped Colorado come back to tie the game.

LHP Chris Rusin snapped his career-worst losing streak at four games on Wednesday. Rusin earned his first win this season as a starter, holding the Dodgers to just three hits in six scoreless innings. It was also Rusin’s first win on the road this season. “It wasn’t about me being comfortable in the rotation or the bullpen or whatever, it was just me trying to find my arm slot and rhythm and timing with all my pitches,” Rusin said. “I’ve been working hard at it, and it paid off tonight.”

LHP Jake McGee retired the side in order for his 15th save of the season on Wednesday. He has converted 15 of 17 save opportunities this season, and his save total is tied for 11th in the major leagues.

LF Gerardo Parra hit his 19th double Wednesday night to remain tied for second in the National League. Parra doubled to left in the seventh inning and scored the winning run as Colorado beat the Dodgers 1-0.