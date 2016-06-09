FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
June 10, 2016 / 12:36 AM / a year ago

Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

1B Daniel Descalso drove in the only run of the game with an RBI single in the seventh inning Wednesday at Dodger Stadium. It was Descalso’s second clutch hit of the series, as he hit a solo home run Tuesday that helped Colorado come back to tie the game.

LHP Chris Rusin snapped his career-worst losing streak at four games on Wednesday. Rusin earned his first win this season as a starter, holding the Dodgers to just three hits in six scoreless innings. It was also Rusin’s first win on the road this season. “It wasn’t about me being comfortable in the rotation or the bullpen or whatever, it was just me trying to find my arm slot and rhythm and timing with all my pitches,” Rusin said. “I’ve been working hard at it, and it paid off tonight.”

LHP Jake McGee retired the side in order for his 15th save of the season on Wednesday. He has converted 15 of 17 save opportunities this season, and his save total is tied for 11th in the major leagues.

LF Gerardo Parra hit his 19th double Wednesday night to remain tied for second in the National League. Parra doubled to left in the seventh inning and scored the winning run as Colorado beat the Dodgers 1-0.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.