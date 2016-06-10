Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

C Tony Wolters (concussion) is scheduled to play rehab games Friday and Saturday with Triple-A Albuquerque.

RHP Chad Bettis made his 13th start and pitched a season-low three innings. He allowed five runs (four earned) and seven hits, the big hit being a three-run homer by David Freese that trimmed the Rockies’ lead to 6-5. It was the third time in four starts Bettis has failed to pitch five innings, and in that stretch, he is 0-3 with an 11.57 ERA while yielding 32 hits, including six homers.

RHP Christain Bergman (strained left oblique) threw off a mound for the second time Wednesday and said he had not problems with his oblique. Bergman on Saturday is scheduled to throw a full-speed bullpen session, his first since he was injured May 19.

LHP Jorge De La Rosa worked four perfect innings in the longest of his 65 career relief appearances. He allowed one ball to be hit to the outfield and struck out five Pirates batters, all swinging, while throwing 31 of 47 pitches for strikes.

1B/DH Justin Morneau signed a one-year, $1 million contract on Thursday with the White Sox for the rest of the season. Morneau, 35, is recovering from offseason elbow surgery and does not expect to be available until around the All-Star break. He hit .310 (52-for-168) with three home runs and 15 RBIs in 49 games with the Colorado Rockies in 2015.

RF Carlos Gonzalez was not in the lineup on Thursday. On Wednesday, he became the first player in franchise history to strike out four times in consecutive games.

RHP Adam Ottavino is due to begin a rehab assignment with Class A Modesto this weekend. He is working his way back from Tommy John surgery performed in May 2015.