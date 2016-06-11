Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

C Tony Wolters (concussion) is scheduled to catch nine innings Friday for Triple-A Albuquerque in his first rehab game.

C Tony Wolters (concussion) caught nine innings for Triple-A Albuquerque and went 2-for-4 with a strikeout and a run scored in his first rehab game since he suffered a concussion June 2 when he on the mask with a foul tip. Wolters is scheduled to catch six innings Saturday for Albuquerque and then return to Denver to be re-evaluated.

RHP Jon Gray gave up three runs, one earned, and four hits in seven innings with no walks and seven strikeouts. He seemed headed for his fourth win in as many starts before a blown save by Jake McGee. But in his past four games, Gray is 3-0 with a 2.30 ERA (27 1/3 innings, 3 earned runs).

RHP Adam Ottavino is scheduled to throw one inning -- 25 pitches or fewer -- Friday for High Class A Modesto to begin a rehab assignment after undergoing Tommy John surgery in May 2015.

RHP Adam Ottavino, who is coming back from Tommy John surgery in May 2015, began a rehab assignment at Class A Modesto. He took the mound in the seventh against San Jose and threw 21 pitches in two-thirds of an inning and allowed two hits and two runs with one walk and one strikeout. Ottavino is scheduled to pitch at Modesto and Triple-A Albuquerque on a rehab assignment that can last 30 days. “Big day for ‘Otto,’ ” manager Walt Weiss said Friday afternoon. “First time in a game, that’s a big marker for him.”

LHP Jake McGee surrendered four straight two-out hits, the last a three-run homer by Wil Myers. It was the third blown save in 18 chances for McGee, who last blew a save May 7 at San Francisco. He had converted eight straight save opportunities.