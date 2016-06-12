Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

RHP Carlos Estevez earned his first career save. With closer Jake McGee (sprained left knee) going on the 15-day disabled list Saturday, Rockies manager Walt Weiss said Estevez will be the closer when he is available. There’s a good chance that won’t be Sunday. Estevez has pitched four of the past five days, including the past two. He threw 28 pitches in a scoreless inning Friday night and came back and threw eight pitches while stranding two inherited runners Saturday.

LHP Tyler Anderson will start Sunday and make his major league debut after being recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque where he went 1-1 with a 2.12 ERA in three starts. Anderson began the season on the 15-day disabled list with a right oblique strain. After one rehab start at High Class A Modesto on May 8, the Rockies reinstated Anderson and optioned him to Double-A Hartford where he went 1-1 with a 1.80 ERA in two starts before being promoted to Albuquerque. Anderson, 26, was Colorado’s first-round pick and the 20th overall selection in the 2011 draft.

RHP Chad Bettis is scheduled to start Wednesday against the New York Yankees. With the Rockies off Monday, Bettis will have one additional day of rest before facing the Yankees. Bettis has lost his last three decisions and has pitched fewer than five innings in three of his past four starts. In those starts, Bettis is 0-3 with a 11.57 ERA (16 1/3 innings, 21 earned runs) and has allowed 22 hits, six of them home runs.

LHP Jorge De La Rosa is scheduled to start Tuesday against the New York Yankees. He was the Rockies’ Opening Day starter but went 1-3 with a 10.18 ERA in five starts and on April 27 went on the 15-day disabled list with a strained left groin. De La Rosa was reinstated May 24 for a start at Boston where he allowed nine hits and seven runs in 3 2/3 innings. With a 1-4 record and 11.41 ERA, De La Rosa was demoted to the bullpen. He made a pair of two-inning appearances and threw four perfect innings Thursday against Pittsburgh with five strikeouts and 31 strikes among his 47 pitches, putting him on regular rest to face the Yankees.

RHP Adam Ottavino reached 92-94 miles per hour with his fastball Friday as he made his first rehab appearance since undergoing Tommy John surgery in May 2015. Ottavino threw 21 pitches, 10 strikes, for High Class A Modesto and allowed two hits and two runs with one walk and one strikeout.

LHP Jake McGee (sprained left knee) was placed on the 15-day disabled list. He injured the knee Friday night in the ninth on the final pitch he threw to Wil Myers, a 96 mile per hour fastball that Myers hit for a three-run homer to give San Diego a 7-5 win. “It happened when I was pushing off, as I dropped and drove,” McGee said. “As I drove, I felt my knee pop and I let go of the pitch. I knew something was wrong right away but I didn’t say anything last night.” McGee underwent an MRI on Saturday morning that revealed a sprained medial collateral ligament. McGee is 15-for-18 in save situations and after giving up four runs Friday night and taking the loss is 0-2 with a 4.98 ERA in 24 games.