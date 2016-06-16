Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

C Tony Wolters (concussion) was reinstated from the seven-day concussion disabled list after playing rehab games at Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday and Saturday. Wolters suffered the concussion on June 2 when he took a hard foul tip off his mask. He missed 10 games.

RHP Miguel Castro was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday to begin his third stint with the Rockies this season. He relieved Justin Miller in the eighth inning on Tuesday night and allowed three hits and two runs in one-third of an inning. In 14 games with the Rockies, Castro is 0-0 with a 5.11 ERA. Castro was on Colorado's Opening Day roster and was placed on the 15-day disabled list dating to April 18 with right shoulder inflammation. He was reinstated May 18 and optioned to Albuquerque but recalled two days later when RHP Christian Bergman was placed on the 15-day DL with a strained right oblique. Castro was then optioned to Albuquerque on June 6.

C Dustin Garneau was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque when C Tony Wolters was reinstated from the concussion disabled list. Garneau has had two stints with the Rockies this season. He was recalled April 14 from Albuquerque and optioned there April 25 and recalled again from Albuquerque on May 6 before being sent down. In 18 games with the Rockies this season, Garneau is hitting .233 (14-for-60) with five doubles, one homer and five RBIs.

LHP Chris Rusin (left shoulder strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 9. Rusin, who is 2-4 with a 4.12 ERA in 12 games (seven starts), underwent an MRI on Monday that revealed the mild strain. He said the shoulder began bothering him between his starts at San Diego on June 3 and at Los Angeles on June 8. In the latter outing, Rusin allowed three hits in six scoreless innings and was the winning pitcher in Colorado's 1-0 victory. He said the anti-inflamatory medicine he was taking began to wear off toward the end of the 92-pitch outing. That night, Rusin, describing the shoulder pain, said, "I felt it pretty good. It was something I didn't want to get any worse. It wasn't getting any better after my start in LA. I figured I'd get it taken care of before it got any worse."

LHP Christian Bergman (strained left oblique) is scheduled to throw a simulated game on Friday at Miami before the Rockies open a series there. He threw his second 40-pitch bullpen on Tuesday, stopping at times as if pausing between innings. Bergman last pitched for the Rockies on May 19 and is 1-3 with a 5.89 ERA in nine games (one start).

LHP Jorge De La Rosa returned to the rotation and made his first start since May 24. After that outing, he was moved to the bullpen for three appearances. He pitched five scoreless innings on Tuesday night, never set the Yankees down in order but held them to three singles and left after throwing 90 pitches. Manager Walt Weiss said, "Some of it was vintage in the way he got a little traffic out there, but he's able to navigate it and minimize the damage -- not give up anything. We knew he wasn't going to throw 110 pitches; he hadn't been out there in a while. He was at the end of the line there after five but couldn't ask for anything better."

SS Jose Reyes was designated for assignment on Wednesday when he was reinstated from the restricted list after serving a 51-game suspension for an alleged domestic violence incident.

RF Carlos Gonzalez went 4-for-5 with his 15th home run of the season on Tuesday night. It came against LHP Andrew Miller, who had held left-handed hitters to a .167 (4-for-24) average with 14 strikeouts and no homers. The four hits were a season high for Gonzalez, who fell a triple shy of the cycle. He's hitting .357 (20-for-56) this month with seven multi-hit games.

LF Gerardo Parra was carted off the field with a sprained left ankle in the third inning on Tuesday night when SS Trevor Story collided with him as they chased a ball off the bat of Jacoby Ellsbury in short left field. Story was running hard and reaching for the ball and leveled Parra. "We'll re-evaulate him tomorrow," manager Walt Weiss said. "He's pretty sore. I thought it was probably a knee the way he got rolled up there. All things considered, it was better than I thought." OF Brandon Barnes, who began the season with the Rockies, was taken out of Triple-A Albuquerque's game in the third inning and likely will replace Parra on the roster.

LF Gerardo Parra underwent an MRI on Wednesday after spraining his left ankle Tuesday night. Manager Walt Weiss said Parra is likely headed to the 15-day disabled list.