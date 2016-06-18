Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

3B Nolan Arenado went 0-for-3 with a walk on Friday. He is No. 2 in All-Star balloting at his position. He is hitting .287 with 20 homers and 57 RBIs. He leads the National League and is tied for the major-league lead in homers and RBIs.

RHP Jon Gray (4-3) allowed just two runs in six innings on Friday but took the loss against the Marlins. His only major mistake was an 84-mph breaking ball he left up in the zone to Christian Yelich for a two-run homer in the sixth inning. Gray was leading 1-0 up to that point.

SS Jose Reyes, who was designated for assignment on Wednesday, is still waiting for his status to be determined.

LF Gerardo Parra is on the disabled list after colliding with shortstop Trevor Story in pursuit of a pop fly.