a year ago
Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch
June 19, 2016 / 8:31 PM / a year ago

Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

3B Nolan Arenado, who has a National League-tying 30 home runs on the road and 32 at home, didn't go deep Saturday. However, he went 2-for-4 and raised his batting average to .290.

SS Trevor Story went 1-for-2 on Saturday and is hitting .267. He entered the weekend with 17 homers, tops in the majors among rookies. Story is second in the National League All-Star balloting at his position. Story's 17 homers are also the most by a rookie shortstop at this stage of the season since the All-Star Game was first played in 1933. He is hitting .257 with 45 RBIs and an .877 OPS.

RHP Christian Bergman (left oblique strain) completed a 45-pitch simulated game on Saturday morning and will begin a minor-league rehab stint on Wednesday at Triple-A Albuquerque. Bergman (1-3, 5.89 ERA) will throw about 65 pitches on Wednesday and will pitch in relief when he returns to Colorado.

RHP Tyler Chatwood left Saturday's game with back spasms. He lasted just 1 2/3 innings, allowing four hits, three walks and three runs. Chatwood was 5-0 with a 0.65 ERA in six road starts this season before his debacle in Miami. The three runs were two more than he had allowed in any of his previous six road starts.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
