Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

3B Nolan Arenado, who has a National League-tying 30 home runs on the road and 32 at home, didn't go deep Saturday. However, he went 2-for-4 and raised his batting average to .290.

SS Trevor Story went 1-for-2 on Saturday and is hitting .267. He entered the weekend with 17 homers, tops in the majors among rookies. Story is second in the National League All-Star balloting at his position. Story's 17 homers are also the most by a rookie shortstop at this stage of the season since the All-Star Game was first played in 1933. He is hitting .257 with 45 RBIs and an .877 OPS.

RHP Christian Bergman (left oblique strain) completed a 45-pitch simulated game on Saturday morning and will begin a minor-league rehab stint on Wednesday at Triple-A Albuquerque. Bergman (1-3, 5.89 ERA) will throw about 65 pitches on Wednesday and will pitch in relief when he returns to Colorado.

RHP Tyler Chatwood left Saturday's game with back spasms. He lasted just 1 2/3 innings, allowing four hits, three walks and three runs. Chatwood was 5-0 with a 0.65 ERA in six road starts this season before his debacle in Miami. The three runs were two more than he had allowed in any of his previous six road starts.