Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

RHP Scott Oberg, a reliever, was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque on Sunday. Oberg was in eight major-league contests earlier this season, posting a 4.76 ERA in 11 1/3 innings. In 72 career major-league games, Oberg has poor numbers in terms of ERA (5.04) and WHIP (1.52).

RHP Eddie Butler is getting ready for a change as he's expected to start with Tyler Chatwood landing on the disabled list on Sunday due to a back injury. For his career, Butler is 6-14 with a 6.02 ERA as a starter and has never pitched longer than six innings. The 25-year-old has a 6.26 ERA in 10 appearances, including seven starts, this year. However, Butler has three quality starts - six innings and no earned runs against the Giants, six innings and one earned run versus the Pirates and six innings and three earned runs against the Dodgers.

LHP Jorge De La Rosa (3-4, 7.61 ERA) is hoping he is back on track after winning his previous start, pitching five scoreless innings against the New York Yankees. De La Rosa, who is Colorado's career wins leader (81), starts the series finale on Monday against Miami.

RHP Tyler Chatwood, who was having a phenomenal season on the road this year, saw it fall apart on Saturday in Miami. He lasted just 1 2/3 innings due to a back injury and was put on the disabled list on Sunday. Entering Saturday, Chatwood was 5-0 with a major-league-leading 0.65 ERA in six road starts. For the year, Chatwood is 8-4 with a 3.15 ERA.