Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

2B D.J. LeMahieu went 3-for-5 on Monday for his 22nd multi-hit game of the season. Monday's performance adds to the hot streak he has been on for more than a month. In fact, from May 13 to June 19, he hit .336, ranking second in the National League during that span. For the season, LeMahieu's line-drive percentage (32.2) ranks second in the NL. He is hitting .318 on the year.

LHP Jorge De La Rosa (4-4) went six innings and allowed three runs, lowering his unsightly ERA from 7.61 to 7.17. That's not a ton of progress, but it is a step in the right direction for De La Rosa, who is Colorado's career wins leader (82). De La Rosa started the season 1-4 with a 11.41 ERA. He was moved to the bullpen, where he dropped a hesitation in his delivery. He has had five consecutive positive outings, including three in relief. Monday also represented his first road win of the year.

1B Mark Reynolds homered twice on Monday against Miami. That's a welcome sight for the Rockies because from April 27 to June 4, Reynolds had a career-long home run drought of 110 at-bats. But he now has four homers in 16 days, which is more in line with the 32-year-old power hitter's career profile, which includes 243 homers.

LHP Jake McGee, who has 15 saves but a 4.98 ERA, is hoping to return soon. He is on the disabled list with a sprained left knee. McGee had a sub 2.50 ERA the past two years, totaling 25 saves.