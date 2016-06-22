Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

LHP Tyler Matzek was outrighted off Colorado's 40-man roster.

LHP Tyler Matzek was outrighted off Colorado's 40-man roster to Single-A Modesto Tuesday. He has been on the disabled list all season due to anxiety but has pitched at Modesto all season, totaling 14 strikeouts over 10 innings in 15 appearances.

CF Charlie Blackmon hit his third home run in the last two games when he homered twice off RHP Ivan Nova. Blackmon hit his fourth leadoff home run of the season and 16th career when he drove a 1-1 curveball into the right field seats. Three innings later, he drove a full count fastball over the right field wall. Blackmon recorded his fourth career multi home run game and second this season. His other occurred May 31 during a 17-4 win over the Cincinnati Reds.

SS Trevor Story was looked at briefly by assistant trainer Scott Gehret after stealing second in the fifth inning Tuesday. Story slid in head first and seemed to be injured slightly when his head hit the dirt. Gehret examined his head and neck area and Story remained in the game.

RHP Chad Bettis allowed four runs (two earned) and eight hits over six innings Tuesday. He also tied a career-high by getting eight strikeouts. It was the third time Bettis had eight strikeouts and the first instance since May 11 against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

RHP Jon Gray will make his 12th start of the season Wednesday when the Rockies conclude their brief two-game trip to New York. Although he has a 4.55 ERA, he has won four of his last seven starts and also has a 2.25 ERA in his last three outings. Gray last pitched Saturday in Miami when he allowed two runs and six hits in six innings. Gray will be making his second career start in a New York ballpark.. Last year, Gray made his first career road start against the Mets at Citi Field on Aug. 10 and allowed one run and one hit in six innings while getting a no-decision in a 4-2 loss.

LHP Boone Logan extended baseball's second-longest active streak to 15 2/3 innings when he struck out C Brian McCann for the final out of the seventh inning Tuesday. Logan has not allowed a run in 24 of 26 appearances this season and left-handed hitters are 4 for 42 off him. Coincidentally, Logan was the winning pitcher for the Yankees in Colorado's last visit to Yankee Stadium on June 26, 2011.

RHP Adam Ottavino (Tommy John surgery) had his rehab assignment moved from Single-A Modesto to Triple-A Albuquerque.

RHP Adam Ottavino who is recovering from Tommy John surgery had his rehab assignment moved to Triple-A Albuquerque and he will pitch an inning there. Ottavino began a rehab assignment with Single-A Modesto earlier this month and struck out six of the 12 hitters he faced in 2 2/3 innings during four outings.

OF Gerardo Parra (sprained left ankle) took some swings off a tee Tuesday but manager Walt Weiss said running is a "little ways away". Parra was injured when he collided with SS Trevor Story while pursuing a fly ball last Tuesday against the Yankees and the Rockies placed him on the DL Friday.