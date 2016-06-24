Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

RHP Jon Gray expects to make his next scheduled start Monday against Toronto. He pitched into the fifth inning Wednesday at Yankee Stadium and threw just 40 of 80 pitches for strikes as he was bothered by arm fatigue. Gray had no pain and didn't feel weakness during his outing at New York, when he allowed four runs (on a Chase Headley grand slam) and three hits with five walks in four innings. He said he passed the necessary strength tests Thursday and again felt no arm pain. Gray said he will throw a 25-pitch bullpen session with more fastballs Friday instead of his typical 40-pitch, more-varied bullpen between starts. He said he will limit his long-tossing to 90-100 feet, down from his usual 125-150 feet.

RHP Eddie Butler threw a career-high 106 pitches and allowed a career-high-tying 11 hits in five innings while yielding six runs to the Diamondbacks on Thursday. He served up two two-run homers and has now given up 11 homers in 51 innings this season. His previous high in pitches was 96 on Aug. 8, 2015, at Washington.

RHP Christian Bergman (strained left oblique) made his first rehab start for Triple-A Albuquerque and threw 60 pitches, 39 strikes, in four innings. He allowed three hits, three runs and two walks with four strikeouts. Bergman last pitched for the Rockies on May 19.

SS Jose Reyes was placed on waivers by the Rockies for the purpose of giving him his unconditional release.

RF Carlos Gonzalez was removed from the game after he injured his right wrist while striking out in the eighth inning. Manager Walt Weiss said, "He just tweaked his wrist a little bit. We'll check him out tomorrow."

RHP Adam Ottavino (ulnar collateral ligament) moved his rehab assignment to Triple-A Albuquerque and threw one scoreless inning, allowing one hit with one strikeout in a 20-pitch outing that included 10 strikes. Ottavino, who is coming back from Tommy John surgery performed in May 2015, began his rehab assignment with four outings for high Class A Modesto.