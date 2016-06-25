Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

LHP Tyler Anderson allowed two runs and eight hits in 5 2/3 innings with two walks and a career-high eight strikeouts Friday. He tied his professional high with eight strikeouts, having last reached that figure on July 31, 2014 with Double-A Tulsa. He is the second pitcher in Rockies franchise history to pitch five or more innings and allow two or fewer runs in his first three career starts. Jason Jennings also did it from Aug. 23-Sept, 3, 2001.

SS Trevor Story was given a planned day off, although he did pinch-hit in the seventh and singled home a run. Manager Walt Weiss said he wanted to rest Story for a game during the four-game series with Arizona and opted for Friday because Diamondbacks right-handed starter Archie Bradley has extreme splits. Entering his start Friday, Bradley had limited right-handed hitters to an average of .169 while lefties were at .276. By resting the right-handed hitting Story, Weiss also hoped to obtain a favorable match-up for switching hitting shortstop Cristhian Adames. Story’s last day off was June 8. He went 14-for-48 with four doubles, two homers, seven RBIs and nine runs scored in 14 games with 15 strikeouts since.

RHP Jon Gray threw a 14-pitch bullpen and is on course to make his next scheduled start Monday against Toronto. Gray, who felt shoulder fatigue but no pain while pitching four innings in his last start Wednesday in New York against the Yankees said of his bullpen session: “Everything was downhill. That was good, so (when I missed) I missed down. I felt strong.”

RHP Christian Bergman (left oblique strain) is scheduled to throw 70-to-75 pitches in his second rehab start for Triple-A Albuquerque on Thursday. He threw 60 pitches in four innings for that club Thursday in his first rehab start. Bergman last pitched for the Rockies on May 19.

RF Carlos Gonzalez was not in the starting lineup because of right wrist soreness, the result of missing a pitch to complete a strikeout in the eighth inning Thursday. Gonzalez left the game. Gonzalez, though, pinch hit in the eighth Friday and doubled home a run that capped a four-run inning and put the Rockies ahead 9-8.

RHP Adam Ottavino (right ulnar collateral ligament) is scheduled to throw one inning Sunday in his second rehab appearance for Triple-A Albuquerque. He threw 20 pitches for the club Thursday in one inning after moving up from High Class A Modesto, where Ottavino made four appearances to begin his rehab assignment. He is coming back from Tommy John surgery in May 2015.

LHP Jake McGee (sprained left knee) threw a 20-pitch, full-go bullpen, his first since he injured his knee June 10 in his last appearance for the Rockies. McGee is scheduled to throw another bullpen session Sunday. McGee said he has been running sprints and his knee is fine. “Everything’s going in the right direction,” he said.

RHP Tyler Chatwood (mid-back strain) is scheduled to throw a light 20-pitch bullpen Saturday. If that goes well, Chatwood, who said his back feels fine, will throw a full-bore bullpen Monday or Tuesday of about 40 pitches. Chatwood came out of his last start Saturday at Miami with a mid-back strain after pitching 1 2/3 innings. He is eligible to come off the 15-day disabled list July 4.