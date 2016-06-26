Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

C Tony Wolters hit his first career home run -- a two-run shot off Shelby Miller that traveled 421 feet and landed in the Rockies' bullpen in right-center -- and went 3-for-3 with a double and a career-high four RBIs. He tied his career high with three hits. Wolters said, "I've always hit a home run where I'm sprinting, and I see it go out maybe like halfway to second base. I've never hit the first base coach's hand when I'm hitting a home run. It almost pushed me off first. I almost didn't touch first."

RHP Miguel Castro was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque. He's 0-0 with a 6.14 ERA in 19 games in three stints this season with the Rockies and in his latest one that began June 14, Castro, 21, allowed five runs and eight hits in 2 2/3 innings with one blown save in six games. "There's some elements that are tied to his mechanics, (such as) timing over the rubber. He's got such a big arm that there's some margin for error. But fastball command has been a little sketchy lately. Getting that back is a big key."

LHP Yohan Flande had his contract selected from Triple-A Albuquerque, where he is 3-3 with a 4.25 ERA in 18 games, one start. Flande, 30, pitched for the Rockies in 2014 and 2015, going 3-9 with a 4.95 ERA in 35 games, 20 starts. The Rockies needed a fresh arm for their bullpen, someone capable of pitching multiple innings after using six relievers Friday, three Thursday and five Wednesday. Manager Walt Weiss said, "First and foremost we need arms. We need some innings." Weiss lauded Flande for being a strike-thrower, a competitor and a versatile pitcher, who can start or relieve and in the latter role can pitch multiple innings.

LHP Jorge De La Rosa threw a season-high 107 pitches in six innings as he allowed one run on six hits with a season-high tying five walks and six strikeouts. He got 10 outs on ground balls and ended two innings with double plays. Since he returned to the rotation on June 14 after three appearances in long relief, De La Rosa is 3-0 with a 2.12 ERA in three starts. In his career against the Diamondbacks at Coors Field, De La Rosa is 9-1 with a 1.98 ERA.

RF Carlos Gonzalez returned to the lineup after being limited to a pinch-hitting appearance Friday night due to a sore thumb and went 2-for-5 with two doubles. Gonzalez played in his 900th game with the Rockies, the sixth player to reach that milestone. The others are Todd Helton (2,247 games), Larry Walker (1,170), Vinny Castilla (1,098), Troy Tulowitzki (1,048) and Dante Bichette (1,018).