Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

2B DJ LeMahieu suffered a left knee contusion while diving for a Paul Goldschmidt single in the sixth and left the game. LeMahieu will undergo an MRI on Monday. “I think it’ll be fine,” he said. “They think it’s just a bruise. It’s just sore, just weak.”

SS Trevor Story made his 71st start and batted fourth for the first time in his career. He went 2-for-2 with a home run, two walks, was hit with a pitch and scored four runs. Story was hit on the right middle finger by a Silvino Bracho pitch. He stayed in the game and scored on Mark Reynolds’ walkoff homer but manager Walt Weiss said Story would not have stayed in the game had it gone to extra innings. X-rays were negative, and Story said, “Eveything’s OK, just bruised really bad. It’s a little hard to move, just real swollen.” Story has batted second (44 games), fifth (18), seventh (five), sixth (two) and first (one). The Diamondbacks started left-hander Patrick Corbin, and manager Walt Weiss said against a left-handed starter, he will sometimes move Carlos Gonzalez from fourth to third but chose to bat him fifth and move Story, who has been batting fifth, to cleanup. Weiss said he did it to put another right-handed hitter behind No. 3 hitter Nolan Arenado and to sandwhich the left-handed hitting Gonzalez between Story and right-handed hitting Ryan Raburn.

RHP Chad Bettis allowed a career-high 12 hits and a season-high tying seven runs in five innings. He left after facing three batters in the sixth. Bettis had worked six innings in each of his past two starts and last worked into the seventh on May 17 at St. Louis.

RF Carlos Gonzalez hit his fifth career grand slam. His last was also against Arizona on Sept. 2, 2015. The homer was Gonzalez’s 188th with the Rockies, tying him for fifth all-time in franchise history with Troy Tulowitzki.

RHP Adam Ottavino (ulnar collateral) was scheduled to throw one inning in his second rehab game for Triple-A Albuquerque after making four rehab appearances for High Class A Modesto as he works his way back from Tommy John surgery in May 2015. Barring a setback, Ottavino is on schedule to return to the Rockies right after the All-Star break.

1B Mark Reynolds’ two-run homer in the ninth was the first walk-off homer of his career. It was his eighth homer of the season and No. 245 in his career. It was also Reynolds’ fifth career walk-off hit.

LHP Jake McGee (sprained left knee) threw a bullpen session, his second since he went on the 15-day disabled list June 11. He is scheduled to go through fielding drills Monday and barring a setback, will pitch one inning Tuesday for High Class A Modesto and another inning there Thursday before joining the Rockies in Los Angeles.

RHP Tyler Chatwood (back strain) is scheduled to throw a 40-pitch bullpen Monday. If all goes well, Chatwood, who sustained a mid-back strain in his last start June 18 at Miami, hopes to pitch on a minor league rehab assignment Thursday. Chatwood threw a 20-pitch bullpen Saturday with the catcher standing on home plate rather than behind hit. On Monday, Chatwood said the catcher will be positioned normally during his bullpen session. Chatwood said he expected to throw about 75 pitches in his rehab start Thursday, which likely will be at High Class A Modesto since the Rockies will be starting a West Coast trip at the time. If Chatwood were to return to the Rockies’ rotatiuon five days after his rehab start, that would be July 5 at San Francisco.