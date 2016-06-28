Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

CF Charlie Blackmon was named National League Player of the Week for the period ending Sunday. In seven games, Blackmon hit .424 (14-for-33) with a major league leading five home runs, nine RBI, which tied for the major league lead, and a NL-leading .909 slugging percentage. Blackmon also won the Player of the Week honor Sept. 16-22, 2013, and March 31-April 6, 2014. “It think it just kind of means it wasn’t a fluke to do it more than once,” Blackmon said. “It wasn’t like, ‘Oh, I just had the best week of my life.’ It means that you were somehow able to replicate it or it was a down week for the league, one of the two. I‘m honored and proud. If you won anything across the league, that means you’ve done a great job.”

3B Nolan Arenado extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a two-run single in the seventh. The two RBIs increased Arenado’s National League-leading total to 65. During his streak, Arenado is hitting .341 (14-for-41) with five doubles, one homer, eight RBIs and seven runs scored.

2B DJ LeMahieu did not play after bruising his left knee diving for a ground ball in the sixth inning Sunday and leaving the game. He underwent an MRI on Monday that showed no structural damage. LeMahieu said he sprained his ACL a couple years ago near the end of the season and said the feeling he had Sunday was similar to that. “But I woke up this morning and I could tell there wasn’t any damage. I feel a lot better today,” he said. “Yesterday I was worried. Today it’s sore, but it doesn’t feel like it’ll affect me. I’ll be ready to go tomorrow, hopefully.” LeMahieu did not take batting practice but planned to take some swings in the indoor cage in case he was needed to pinch hit toward the end of the game. Manager Walt Weiss said, “We’re still crossing our fingers on DJ, but the MRI was clean, and I think he’s going to be OK.” Asked if LeMahieu will be able to dodge the disabled list, Weiss said, “I think he’s got a pretty good chance to stay off of it.”

SS Trevor Story did not play. He was hit with a pitch on his right middle finger in the ninth inning Sunday and underwent X-rays after the game that were negative. “Nothing is broken, just a lot of swelling,” Story said. “It’s just a little tricky because it’s right on the position where I would grip the ball or the bat. As soon as we get that swelling down, it’ll be good.” Story said he had thrown “a little bit” and felt better than he expected and had taken swings in the indoor batting cage with the intent to see how the finger feels in batting practice. Story was worried initially in part due to past experience but encouraged how he felt Monday. “When you get hit in the fingers like that, it’s pretty scary,” he said, “especially since I’ve done that in the past and been out for a little while. So it’s encouraging, for sure.” Story suffered a broken left pinkie in 2014 when he was hit with a pitch at Class A Modesto on May 22 and was out until June 13.

RF Carlos Gonzalez hit his 17th homer and second in two days. He has hit 189 home runs with the Rockies to move past Troy Tulowitzki into fifth place all-time in franchise history. Directly ahead of Gonzalez is Dante Bichette, who hit 200 homers with the Rockies.

RHP Adam Ottavino (ulnar collateral ligament) made his third rehab appearance Sunday night for Triple-A Albuquerque. He was scheduled to throw one inning but was lifted after throwing just six of 21 pitches for strikes and allowing one hit -- a three-run homer -- three runs, and three walks in two-thirds of an inning while blowing a save and taking the loss against Salt Lake City. After four rehab appearances at Class A Modesto, Ottavino moved up to Albuquerque on June 21 as he continues his comeback from Tommy John surgery on May 7, 2015. Manager Walt Weiss said, “Otto’s healthy. That’s why he’s out there throwing in minor league games, so he can get sharp. He’s been out a long time, so it takes a little while.” In seven combined rehab games, Ottavino is 0-1 with an 8.4 ERA with five walks and eight strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings.

LHP Jake McGee (sprained left knee) completed fielding drills without any difficulty and will pitch one inning Tuesday for Class A Modesto. Barring a setback, McGee is scheduled to also pitch one inning for Modesto on Thursday and meet the Rockies on Friday in Los Angeles where they open a three-game series with the Dodgers. McGee, who has been on the 15-day disabled list since June 11, could be activated Saturday.