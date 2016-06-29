Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

OF Raimel Tapia will play for the World team in the July 10 Futures Game at San Diego. Tapia, 22, who has never hit lower than .305 in three seasons since coming over from the Dominican Republic, is playing for Double-A Hartford, where in 71 games he is hitting .317 with six homers, 22 RBIs, 51 runs and a .819 OPS. Tapia, who leads the Eastern League with 91 hits, started in left field for the World team in the 2015 Futures Game in Cincinnati and went 2-for-3 with a run.

2B DJ LeMahieu was not in the lineup but entered the game defensively in the eighth. He made two putouts and struck out to end the bottom of the eighth before leaving the game. LeMahieu sustained a left knee contusion diving for a ground ball in the sixth inning Sunday and had to leave the game. LeMahieu said before the Tuesday game his knee was still a little sore but "a lot better today" and he "should be good to go tomorrow." LeMahieu said everything went well when he ran on the field before batting practice. He didn't take batting practice Monday but did so Tuesday.

SS Trevor Story was back in the lineup but was lifted in the eighth inning after he jammed his right middle finger. He did not play Monday after getting hit in that finger with a pitch in the ninth inning Sunday. He was hit in the area of the finger where he grips both the ball and bat. Story took ground balls during batting practice and was able to throw without discomfort or limitations and was able to take swings without any problems.

RHP Jeff Hoffman will play for the U.S. Team in the July 10 Futures Game at San Diego. Hoffman, 23, was the centerpiece acquisition in the five-player trade that sent SS Troy Tulowitzki to the Blue Jays on July 27. He is in his second professional season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in May 2014 shortly before Toronto drafted him ninth overall that year. Hoffman is 4-5 with a 3.49 ERA in 15 starts for Triple-A Albuquerque. In 87 2/3 innings, Hoffman has allowed 83 hits and 29 walks with a Pacific Coast League-leading 88 strikeouts. "It's awesome," Hoffman said of his selection to play in the Futures Game. "I grew up watching that game."

RHP Christian Bergman (strained left oblique) made his second rehab start for Triple-A Albuquerque and allowed four hits, three runs and two walks in five innings with six strikeouts. He threw 76 pitches, 57 strikes. Bergman, who last pitched for the Rockies on May 19, threw 60 pitches in four innings June 23 in his first rehab start for Albuquerque.

OF Ryan Raburn was scratched from the lineup due to illness but played first base in the ninth inning. It was his 15th career appearance at first base. The last was May 26, 2015, with Cleveland at the Chicago White Sox. Charlie Blackmon, who was not scheduled to start, played center field. And Brandon Barnes, who was scheduled to start in center, played left field. Blackmon had appeared in every game and started all but two since coming off the disabled list April 29 after dealing with turf toe.

RHP Adam Ottavino (Tommy John surgery in May 2015) pitched one hitless inning for Triple-A Albuquerque and threw 11 pitches, eight strikes. It was his fourth outing with that club and his eighth game overall on a rehab assignment that began June 10 with high Class A Modesto. He can continue his rehab assignment through July 9 unless he were to sustain a setback.

LHP Jake McGee (sprained left knee) threw one perfect inning for high Class A Modesto on a rehab assignment, finishing with nine pitches, four strikes. He is scheduled to also pitch one inning for Modesto on Thursday and, if all goes well, rejoin the Rockies on Friday at Los Angeles. McGee could be activated Saturday.

RHP Tyler Chatwood (mid-back strain) is scheduled to make a rehab start Thursday for high Class A Modesto, throwing five innings or 70-75 pitches. Barring a setback, Chatwood will then be ready to rejoin the Rockies' rotation. He came out of his last start in the second inning June 18 at Miami with back soreness and is eligible to be reinstated from the 15-day disabled list July 4.