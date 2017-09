RHP Tyler Chatwood (mid-back strain) made a stellar rehab start for high Class A Modesto on Thursday, throwing five scoreless innings. He allowed one hit and two walks, hit a batter and struck out three. Chatwood is eligible to come off the 15-day disabled list Monday. As the team was off Thursday, the Rockies are likely to skip Eddie Butler when his turn next comes up and return Chatwood to the rotation on regular rest Tuesday at San Francisco.