Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

CF Charlie Blackmon now has hits in 10 of 11 games after going 2-for-4 with a double Friday in Colorado's 5-0 loss to the Dodgers. Since June 20, Blackmon is batting .408 (20-for-49) with two doubles, five home runs and 12 RBIs. Blackmon's .308 average ranks 13th in the National League.

3B Nolan Arenado saw his 12-game hitting streak end Friday night. Arenado, who leads the major leagues with 65 RBIs, went 0-for-4 and struck out three times in Colorado's 5-0 loss to the Dodgers. During his streak, Arenado batted .340 (17-for-50).

2B DJ LeMahieu was not in the starting lineup for the third time in four games because of a bruised left knee.

SS Trevor Story was not in the starting lineup for the third time in four games because of a bruised finger.

RHP Chad Bettis seeks his third consecutive win Saturday night against the Dodgers. In his last start Sunday, Bettis allowed seven runs and 12 hits in five innings yet escaped getting the loss, as the Rockies rallied for a 9-7 win over the Diamondbacks. He has not lost since June 4.

LHP Jorge De La Rosa recorded his third consecutive quality start Friday night yet took his first loss since May 24. In seven innings, De La Rosa conceded just two runs on five hits, four walks and a balk while striking out four in a 5-0 loss to the Dodgers. In his last three starts covering 19 innings, De La Rosa has permitted just six runs.

RF Carlos Gonzalez saw his seven-game hitting streak end Friday night. Gonzalez went 0-for-3 with a strikeout and a walk in Colorado's 5-0 loss to the Dodgers. Despite not getting a hit, Gonzalez is tied for fourth among National League hitters with a .326 average.

1B Mark Reynolds saw his nine-game hitting streak end Friday night. Reynolds went 0-for-3, struck out three times and walked in Colorado's 5-0 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. During his streak, Reynolds batted . 333 (13-for-39) with three doubles, five home runs and 10 runs.