Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

LHP Yohan Flande was designated for assignment Saturday. Flande allowed six runs (five earned), eight hits and three walks in just two games covering 3 2/3 inning after being purchased from Triple-A Albuquerque on June 25. Flande, 30, had been invited to spring training as a non-roster player.

3B Nolan Arenado hit his 22nd home run of the season Saturday night for the Rockies' only run in a 6-1 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Arenado propelled a 97 mph fastball from RHP Chris Hatcher on a 1-2 count down the left-field line, and now leads the National League with 66 RBIs.

2B DJ LeMahieu returned to the starting lineup Saturday night after missing three of the past four games because of a bruised left knee. LeMahieu went 2-for-4 with a double in a 6-1 to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The All-Star second baseman moved into third place among the National League's hitters with a .328 average.

RHP Chad Bettis lost his first game since June 4. Bettis allowed four runs, six hits, one walk and one hit batsman while striking out four in Saturday night's 6-1 defeat to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Though his three-game winning streak ended, the right-hander retired 10 of his final 11 batters and conceded no hits after the third inning.

RHP Jon Gray seeks to extend his team lead in strikeouts Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The right-hander enters the game with 83, 10 more than his closest competitor. Opposing batters are hitting .232 against Gray, the lowest such average among the Rockies' starters.

LHP Jake McGee was activated from the disabled list and pitched Saturday night. The Rockies' closer faced just three batters and allowed two runs (one earned), one hit and one walk and recorded one strikeout. McGee, who recovered from a sprained medial collateral ligament in his left knee, had 15 saves, an 0-2 record and a 4.98 earned-run average before the injury.