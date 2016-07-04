Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

1B Daniel Descalso hit his second home run of the season Sunday. Descalso pounded an 87 mph slider Dodgers RHP Casey Fien into the first row of the right field bleachers for the Rockies' only run in a 4-1 loss. Descalso has hit both of his homers this season at Dodger Stadium.

CF Charlie Blackmon now has hits in 12 of his past 13 games after extending his hitting streak to five games Sunday. Blackmon went 1-for-3, struck out twice and was hit by a pitch in the Rockies' 4-1 loss to the Dodgers. During his past 13 games, Blackmon is batting .400 (22-for-55) with two doubles, five home runs and 12 RBIs.

2B DJ LeMahieu remained third in the National League in hitting after the Rockies' 4-1 loss to the Dodgers on Sunday. LeMahieu went 1-for-4 and struck out twice, leaving his average at .327.

SS Trevor Story was not in the starting lineup for the fourth consecutive game Sunday because of a bruised right finger. Story, who leads all rookies with 19 home runs and 50 RBIs, has not made the starting lineup in five of the past six games.

SS Trevor Story (bruised right finger) entered in the seventh inning as a defensive replacement in a double switch. He played for the first time in three games and for just the second time in six games. Story, who leads all major league rookies with 19 home runs, struck out in his lone plate appearance.

RHP Jon Gray registered his ninth quality start of the season yet received his fourth loss Sunday. Gray allowed three runs, six hits, three walks and a hit batsman in his six innings while striking out four in a 4-1 defeat to the Dodgers. Gray still leads the Rockies with 87 strikeouts. "He really labored through the second inning, almost 40 pitches," manager Walt Weiss said. "We've seen a few times where he has an inning where the command gets away from him. But more times than not, he's able to reel it back in, stay in the game and give us some length. That's what he did today."