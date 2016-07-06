FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch
July 6, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LHP Yohan Flande, designated for assignment Saturday, cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday. Flande allowed six runs (five earned), eight hits and three walks in just two games covering 3 2/3 innings after his contract was purchased from Albuquerque on June 25.

RHP Eddie Butler was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday. He is 2-5 with a 6.96 ERA in 12 games (nine starts) this season. In June, he went 0-3 with an 11.22 ERA.

RHP Justin Miller (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 3. In 31 relief appearances for the Rockies this season, he is 1-1 with a 5.35 ERA.

RHP Adam Ottavino (Tommy John surgery in May 2015) was activated from the 60-day disabled list Tuesday. In 10 rehab outings, he went 0-1 with one save and a 5.40 ERA.

RHP Tyler Chatwood (back spasms) was activated from the 15-day disabled list Tuesday to start against the Giants. Chatwood sustained the injury in the second inning of his last start, June 18 at Miami.

