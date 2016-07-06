Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

LHP Yohan Flande, designated for assignment Saturday, cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday. Flande allowed six runs (five earned), eight hits and three walks in just two games covering 3 2/3 innings after his contract was purchased from Albuquerque on June 25.

3B Nolan Arenado celebrated the announcement of his second All-Star Game appearance with a lead-flipping, three-run home run in the seventh inning of the Rockies' 7-3 win over the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night. The home run was Arenado's 14th against the Giants since the start of last season, the most by any player against a single opponent over that span. Arenado earned his All-Star spot by winning the player vote for third basemen after the fans selected 3B Kris Bryant of the Chicago Cubs in their balloting.

SS Trevor Story was selected to be among five players in the Final Vote, which will determine the final spot on the National League All-Star team. The rookie will go up against 1B Brandon Belt of the San Francisco Giants, 3B Jake Lamb of the Arizona Diamondbacks, LF Ryan Braun of the Milwaukee Brewers and LF Starling Marte of the Pittsburgh Pirates. Balloting ends Friday. Story didn't earn himself any swing votes Tuesday night, going 0-for-5 in the Rockies' 7-3 win over the Giants.

RHP Eddie Butler was demoted to Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday so that RHP Tyler Chatwood could be reinstated from the 15-day disabled list and inserted back into the Rockies' starting rotation. Butler went just 2-5 with a 6.96 ERA in 12 games (nine starts) this season. His ERA was the second highest in the National League for pitchers who had made at least nine starts.

LHP Jorge De La Rosa will be seeking career win No. 99 when he pitches the Rockies' series finale at San Francisco on Wednesday. De La Rosa, 98-80, will take to the mound with the highest career ERA among active pitchers with 90 or more wins (4.61). He sports an 8.22 ERA in five road starts this season. He's had more than his fair share of success against the Giants, having gone 11-6 with a 3.85 ERA in 28 games (24 starts).

RHP Justin Miller (straight left oblique) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Tuesday. The Rockies' leader in bullpen innings (35 1/3) suffered the injury Saturday in Los Angeles against the Dodgers. The move was made retroactive to Sunday, meaning he'll be eligible to be reinstated when the Rockies play their first home game after the All-Star break on July 18 against Tampa Bay.

RF Carlos Gonzalez was named to his third All-Star Game on Tuesday, then went 1-for-5 to see his batting average drop to .315 in a 7-3 win over the San Francisco Giants. Gonzalez was a top-three outfield selection of the players after the fans had voted in RF Bryce Harper of the Washington Nationals, LF Yoenis Cespedes of the New York Mets and CF Dexter Fowler of the Chicago Cubs as the NL starters.

RHP Adam Ottavino (right elbow surgery) was reinstated from the 60-day disabled list Tuesday, successfully completing a comeback from Tommy John surgery that kept him out of action for 14 months. He faced one batter -- Giants C Buster Posey -- and retired him on a grounder to shortstop in his first major league game since April 25, 2015. Ottavino will be eased back into the Rockies' bullpen mix, manager Walt Weiss said Tuesday. He was the closer at the time of his injury in April of 2015.

RHP Tyler Chatwood limited the San Francisco Giants to one earned run (two total) over five innings in his return from the 15-day disabled list Tuesday. Chatwood missed just two starts after experiencing back spasms in the second inning of his start June 18 at Miami. Even in allowing just one run in five innings, his best-in-baseball road ERA rose from 1.25 to 1.29. He did not get a decision in the 7-3 win.