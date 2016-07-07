Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

LHP Yohan Flande declined a minor league assignment and became a free agent. Flande had appeared in 37 games (20 starts) for the Rockies the last three seasons. He had no decisions and a 12.27 ERA in two relief outings for Colorado this year.

2B DJ LeMahieu had two of Colorado's five hits in a 5-1 loss to the Giants on Wednesday. The 2-for-4 performance increased LeMahieu's batting average to .363 (58-for-160) in his last 44 games. It is the highest average in the National League over that stretch.

SS Trevor Story recorded a 51st RBI to account for the Rockies' only run Wednesday in a 5-1 loss to San Francisco. Story is competing against four players in fan balloting for the final spot on the National League All-Star team.

RHP Chad Bettis will be looking for the run support he did not get in his last start when he opens a four-game home series against the Phillies on Thursday. Bettis took a 6-1 loss at Dodger Stadium on Saturday after having ridden 24 runs of support to a four-game stretch without a defeat. He hasn't needed much support in his career against the Phillies, as he is 1-0 with a 1.69 ERA in five games (three starts).

LHP Jorge De La Rosa allowed three runs or fewer for a fifth consecutive start since being reinstated into the rotation. In a 5-1 loss to the Giants on Wednesday, the veteran gave up two first-inning runs and only one more over seven innings, but he was victimized by poor run support for the second consecutive start. De La Rosa allowed just five runs in two starts on the just-completed road trip, but he flew home Wednesday night with nothing more than two more losses to show for it. He fell to 5-6.