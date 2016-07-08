Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

SS Trevor Story snapped an 0-for-17 slide with his third multi-homer game. He hit a three-run shot in the third and a solo homer in the fifth. Story's 21 homers before the All-Star break are tied for the most by a National League rookie with Dave Kingman (1972) and Albert Pujols (2001). And Story's 21 homers before the break are the most by a shortstop since former Rockie Troy Tulowitzki hit 21 homers in 2014. Story's slump was tied to a bruised right middle finger. He was hit with a pitch on the finger on June 26 in his final at-bat. He missed a game, returned on June 28 and re-aggravated the finger when he was jammed on his final at-bat and grounded out to complete an 0-for-4 game. Story then missed three straight games and batted once on July 3 before returning to the lineup the following day. "The past couple of nights I felt good out there," said Story, who had his third multi-homer game. "I just haven't had the results. You just simplify, keep working, trust my preparation in the cage and how it's going to translate to the field. Just keep working."

RHP Chad Bettis pitched 6 2/3 innings, his longest outing in nine starts since May 17, and allowed two runs, seven hits and one walk with five strikeouts. The Rockies have won five of his past six starts, and Bettis is 3-1 with a 5.79 ERA in that span. In four career starts against the Phillies, Bettis is 2-0 with a 2.08 ERA.

RHP Christian Bergman (strained left oblique) is scheduled to make his fourth rehab start for Triple-A Albuquerque on Saturday. Bergman threw 77 pitches in four innings in his last start Monday and 76 pitches in five innings in the start before that June 28. Bergman began his rehab assignment June 23. Since a rehab assignment for a pitcher can last 30 days -- it can be halted if the pitcher suffers a setback -- Bergman's could continue through July 22. He pitched in long relief for the Rockies, and his last outing for them was May 19. The Rockies have built up Bergman's pitch count on his rehab assignment, so he represents starting pitching depth at this point, something will be lost if goes back to pitching long relief where the work isn't as predictable and his pitch count, and hence his durability, will drop.

RHP Adam Ottavino pitched a scoreless ninth. He allowed one hit and hit a batter and had one strikeout. It was Ottavino's first appearance at Coors Field since April 25, 2015. He underwent Tommy John surgery May 7, 2015, and returned to the Rockies on Tuesday at San Francisco and got Buster Posey, the only batter he faced, to ground out.