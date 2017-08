INF Daniel Descalso played left field on Friday night, making his first career start and second appearance in the outfield.

SS Trevor Story finished third in the voting for the final spot on the National League All-Star team.

OF prospect David Dahl was added to the U.S. team for the Futures Game in San Diego on Sunday. Dahl was promoted earlier this week to Triple-A Albuquerque and has gone 11-for-19 with three doubles, two homers and five RBIs in his first four games.