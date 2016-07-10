Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

C Tony Wolters' first career triple came with the bases loaded and highlighted a six-run sixth that gave the Rockies an 8-2 lead. Wolters' triple made it 7-2. Wolters is 3-for-4 with two doubles, one triple and eight RBI with the bases loaded this season.

INF Daniel Descalso started in left field for the second straight game as manager Walt Weiss wanted to get another left-handed bat in the lineup with the Phillies starting a right-hander. And as happened Friday, Descalso was replaced in left by Brandon Barnes in the seventh. Before Friday, Descalso's only career outfield appearance came July 3, 2015, when he played one-third of an inning in right field at Arizona. Descalso had two putouts Friday, the first coming in the second inning when he made a lunging catch of Cesar Hernandez's line drive that was headed over Descalso's head. "I thought I got a pretty good jump on it and was able to make the play," he said. "I'm just trying to go out there and make the plays and not screw anything up." Asked how comfortable he felt in the outfield, Descalso said, "I felt OK. I was lonely out there. In the infield, you got somebody on the right or left of you; you kind of have conversation going during the game. In left field, I felt I was all by myself on like an island out there. It is different."

LHP Tyler Anderson allowed two runs on a career-high nine hits in six innings and earned his first career win in his sixth start. He recorded his first hit, a single in the third, and his first homer, a two-run shot in the fifth that tied the game at 2. It was the first homer by a Rockies pitcher since Kyle Kendricks homered at San Diego on Sept. 7, 2015. Anderson is the second Rockies pitcher to record his first career hit, home run and win in the same game. Jason Jennings accomplished those feats in major league debut in a 10-0 win at Shea Stadium against the New York Mets on Aug. 23, 2001.

LHP Chris Rusin (left shoulder strain) is scheduled to throw a simulated game Sunday that will last three innings or 45 pitches if he doesn't tire. Rusin last pitched for the Rockies on June 8 and is 2-4 with a 4.12 ERA in 12 games, seven starts.

RHP Christian Bergman (left oblique strain) was scheduled to make his fourth rehab start for Triple-A Albuquerque Saturday.

RHP Christian Bergman (strained left oblique) was reinstated from the disabled list and optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque. Bergman, who last pitched for the Rockies on May 19, had made three rehab starts for Albuquerque and took the mound again for that team Saturday night. Keeping Bergman at Albuquerque will give the Rockies starting pitching depth. They could have brought him back in the long relief role he filled before being injured but have Jordan Lyles in that role and decided to leave him there and have Bergman continue to start.

RF Carlos Gonzalez was named as an injury replacement to start Tuesday for the National League in the All-Star Game at San Diego after initially being selected as a reserve. Yoenis Cespedes and Dexter Fowler were scheduled to start but are hurt and not playing in the game, opening spots in the NL lineup for Marcell Ozuna and Gonzalez, who ranked first among NL outfielder on the Player Ballot. This will be the third All-Star start for Gonzalez, who was the designated hitter in 2012 and started in center field in 2013. Gonzalez jokingly said, "They know that I don't like to be on the bench, so I always find a way to get to the starting lineup."