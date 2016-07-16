Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

OF Charlie Blackmon picked up the 100th double of his career. He was 1-for-5 and has hit safely in seven straight games, going 11-for-32 (.344) during that span.

RHP Chad Bettis is 3-1 with a 5.79 ERA over his last six starts, of which Colorado has won five. He beat the Phillies in his last start, allowing two runs in 6 2/3 innings. Bettis is 2-1 with a 6.35 ERA in four games, three starts, in his career against Atlanta. He was 2-0 against the Braves in 2015.

LHP Jorge De La Rosa (6-6) threw six innings and allowed two runs to break a two-game losing streak and win his 99th career game. De La Rosa is 5-2 with a 2.51 ERA since June 1. He has allowed 12 runs in 43 innings over the last eight games.

OF Ryan Raburn hit his fourth career grand slam in a ninth-inning pinch-hit appearance. It was the seventh pinch-hit homer of his career and third this season. His last grand slam came in 2011.

RF Carlos Gonzalez played in the 1,000th game of his career and went 3-for-4. He has hit safely in six of the last seven games, batting .393 during that stretch. Since May 23, Gonzalez leads the major leagues with a .376 batting average.

OF Gerardo Parra is making progress in his return from a high left ankle sprain that sent him to the disabled list retroactive to June 15. ... Atlanta placed C Tyler Flowers (broken left hand) on the disabled list and recalled C Anthony Recker from Triple-A Gwinnett.

