Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

2B DJ LeMahieu was 2-for-4 on Saturday against the Braves, his last hit the 600th of his career. He is batting .334, second in the National League. LeMahieu has hit in 45 of his past 50 games, batting .367 since May 13.

RHP Jon Gray, who broke a streak of allowing at least one homer in eight straight games, will face the Braves in Atlanta on Sunday. The rookie has lowered his ERA from 6.75 to 4.67 to go with a 5-4 record in 15 starts. Gray, 24, held Philadelphia to three hits and two runs in 6 1/3 innings on July 8 at Colorado while striking out eight. The third overall pick in the 2013 draft is 3-0 with a 4.71 ERA at home and 2-4 with a 4.64 ERA on the road.

LF Ryan Raburn, who has been bothered by a calf strain, got his first start on Saturday since July 5 after delivering a grand slam as a ninth-inning pinch-hitter the previous night against the Braves and again came through. He was 2-for-4 with a run. “The quad has been an issue for him, so I stayed away from him for about a week before the break,” manager Walt Weiss said. “It’s still going to be there to a degree for a while, but he’s able to move around to function in the outfield and it looks like his swing is in a good place. Hitting a grand slam will get you in the lineup.”

LHP Boone Logan got credit for his first victory in three years on Saturday, pitching around a single and walk in a scoreless eighth inning against the Braves. The veteran reliever’s last win was July 9, 2014, against San Diego. Logan went 107 games between victories.