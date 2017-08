LHP Chris Rusin (left shoulder strain) is scheduled to make his second rehab start Tuesday for Triple-A Albuquerque and throw four innings and/or 60-65 pitches.

RHP Justin Miller (left oblique strain) threw 30 pitches in his second full-go bullpen session. He has been on the 15-day disabled list since July 5.

LF Gerardo Parra (high left ankle sprain) was a little stiff Saturday when he ran for a third consecutive day. He is waiting for his ankle to feel better before continuing his rehab.