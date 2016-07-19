Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

CF Charlie Blackmon went 1-for-5 to extend his hitting streak to 10 games. It is Blackmon's third hitting streak of 10 or more games this season. He has now recorded a hit in 22 of 24 games since June 20 and is hitting .346 (36-for-104) in that span.

LHP Tyler Anderson allowed five hits and four runs in 6 1/3 innings while winning his second straight start. The 6 1/3 innings tied his career high; he also went 6 1/3 innings in his major league debut June 12 against San Diego. Anderson has pitched at least six innings in five of his seven starts. In five starts at Coors Field, he's 2-1 with a 3.26 ERA (30 1/3 innings, 11 earned runs) with seven walks and 26 strikeouts.

LHP Chris Rusin (left shoulder strain) is scheduled to make his second rehab start Tuesday for Triple-A Albuquerque and throw four innings and/or 60-65 pitches. He last pitched for the Rockies on June 8. Rusin made his first rehab start for Albuquerque on July 14 and threw 52 pitches, 32 strikes, but only lasted 1 2/3 innings as he gave up five hits and two runs with one walk and three strikeouts.

1B Mark Reynolds went 3-for-4 with one RBI. It was his fourth three-hit game of the year and first since May 20 at Pittsburgh. Reynolds has matched his total of three-hit games in 2015.

LF Gerardo Parra (high left ankle sprain) developed some ankle stiffness when he ran for the third straight day Saturday before the Rockies' second game in Atlanta. Parra, who was injured June 14 in a collision with shortstop Trevor Story, has been taking fly balls, has hit in batting practice off the coaches and in a simulated game against Chris Rusin and will wait for the ankle to feel better before continuing his rehab. Manager Walt Weiss said, "He didn't have a great day the second day in Atlanta. He didn't have a setback. I want to make that clear. It's been going so smooth he hasn't really felt anything. His ankle was a little stiff the second day, so we backed off a little bit. That's just his body telling him that he probably needs to slow down a little bit. But he's still doing well. That was really the first time he's had to deal with any adversity in this whole process. It won't keep him down long."