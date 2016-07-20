Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

CF Charlie Blackmon went 2-for-4 with a double to extend his hitting streak to a season-high-tying 11 games. He has hit safely in 23 of his past 25 games since June 20, going 38-for-108 (.352) in that stretch.

SS Trevor Story went 2-for-2 with two walks and hit his 23rd home run to extend his hitting streak to five games. He has homered in back-to-back games for the third time this season. He last did it April 27 against Pittsburgh and April 29 at Arizona. Story has recorded at least one hit in seven of his past 10 games, going 11-for-30 (.367) with two doubles, four homers, 10 RBIs and 11 runs in that span.

LHP Chris Rusin (left shoulder strain) made his second rehab start for Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday. He allowed one run on four hits and one walk in four innings with three strikeouts. He threw 61 pitches, 41 strikes. Rusin, who last pitched for the Rockies on June 8, made his first rehab start for Albuquerque on July 14 and threw 52 pitches, 32 strikes, but only lasted 1 2/3 innings as he gave up five hits and two runs.

RF Carlos Gonzalez was given a scheduled day off Tuesday. Manager Walt Weiss said Gonzalez never really had an All-Star break since he played in the All-Star Game, and the Rockies don't have a scheduled off day until Aug. 1. With a day game scheduled for Wednesday, Gonzalez was going to get either Tuesday night or Wednesday off, and Weiss opted to rest him Tuesday night when the Rays were starting a left-handed pitcher.

LF Gerardo Parra (high left ankle sprain) said he received a cortisone injection in his ankle to help alleviate the stiffness that developed after he ran Saturday for the third straight day. Parra, who was injured June 14 in a collision with SS Trevor Story, said he had his first cortisone injection in the ankle shortly after the injury.

RHP Tyler Chatwood gave up a season-high seven runs and eight hits in three-plus innings Tuesday against Tampa Bay. It was his second-shortest start of the season. He lasted 1 2/3 innings June 18 at Miami before leaving with a mid-back strain that put him on the disabled list. Chatwood allowed a two-run homer to 3B Evan Longoria in the third that ended a streak of 52 homerless innings. Chatwood had last allowed a homer on May 15 against the Mets when Yoenis Cespedes connected in the second inning.