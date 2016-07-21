Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

CF Charlie Blackmon went 1-for-3 with an RBI and extended his hitting streak to a career-high-tying 12 games when he rolled a single up the middle in the fifth. Blackmon, who also hit safely in 12 consecutive games from Aug. 14-26, 2015, is batting .327 (17-for-52) during his current streak with three doubles, two RBIs and five runs. He has at least one hit in 24 of 26 games since June 20 and is hitting .351 (39-for-111) in that span.

RHP Gonzalez Germen, 2-1 with a 5.86 ERA in 35 games, pitched a scoreless fifth inning but gave up a run in the sixth Wednesday. German has been scored upon in three straight games and five of his past seven. In that seven-game span, his ERA has rocketed up from 3.99 as German has allowed 13 hits and 10 runs in six innings with five walks and five strikeouts.

LHP Jorge De La Rosa pitched four innings against Tampa Bay and allowed season highs in runs (nine) and hits (11) and tied his season high in earned runs allowed (seven) while throwing 91 pitches. He also allowed seven earned runs April 9 against San Diego. The 11 hits were the most De La Rosa allowed since June 19, 2015, against Milwaukee when he yielded 11 hits in five innings.

RHP Justin Miller (left oblique strain) is scheduled to throw his second bullpen session Thursday and then face hitters in live batting practice Saturday. Barring a setback, Miller's next step likely would be a rehab assignment. He last pitched for the Rockies on July 2 and is 1-1 with a 5.35 ERA in 31 games.

RF Carlos Gonzalez scored his 600th run as a member of the Rockies. He is the sixth player in club history to score at least 600 runs. The others are Todd Helton (1,401 runs), Larry Walker (892), Dante Bichette (665), Troy Tulowitzki (660) and Vinny Castilla (611).