Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

3B Nolan Arenado did not play. Manager Walt Weiss said Arenado didn't really get an All-Star break since he played in the All-Star Game. Weiss rested Carlos Gonzalez, who also played in the All-Star Game, on Tuesday and said he was looking to do the same with Arenado. In 16 games this month, Arenado entered Thursday hitting .242 (15-for-62) with two homers and six RBIs. When it was suggested that Arenado looked a bit worn out and was scuffling, manager Walt Weiss said, "That's one of the reasons he's got a night off. Physically Nolan holds up very well. But this game, it's more of a mental grind than anything else." When asked whether the night off might recharge Arenado's batteries, Weiss said, "That's the plan."

RHP Justin Miller (left oblique strain) threw 35 pitches in a bullpen session and is scheduled to face hitters in live batting practice Saturday. "Feel healthy, feel good, get ready for that live BP on Saturday," Miller said. Barring a setback, Miller would then likely begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque. He last pitched for the Rockies on July 2 and is 1-1 with a 5.35 ERA in 31 games.

RHP Chad Qualls was available after not pitching in a game since Friday due to a viral illness that kept him away from the team for several days. Qualls is 2-0 with a 5.61 ERA in 36 games, which is tied for second on the team to Boone Logan, who has 38 appearances.

1B Mark Reynolds hit the fourth pinch-hit homer of his career, a 484-foot blast to left-center that is the second longest homer in the majors this year. Reynolds' last pinch-hit homer was July 8, 2014 at Philadelphia while playing for Milwaukee. Reynolds has 30 hits against the Braves, 11 of which are home runs.

LF Gerardo Parra (high left ankle sprain) resumed running and felt good. He ran for three days when the Rockies were in Atlanta last weekend but said he "felt something" in the ankle the final day. Parra, who was injured June 14, took four days off and received a cortisone shot before running before Thursday's game with the Braves. Parra said, "It feels good. Maybe I can do this for three days and maybe go to a rehab assignment."