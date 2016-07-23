Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

CF Charlie Blackmon went 1-for-4 with a first-inning single that extended his career-high hitting streak to 14 games. He's 19-for-60 (.317) in that span with three doubles, two RBI, six runs scored and six stolen bases. He has reached base in 37 consecutive games this season at Coors Field, the longest streak since Carlos Gonzalez reached base in 44 consecuive games at Coors Field from May 20-Sept. 2, 2012.

SS Troy Story went 1-for-3 with a game-winning two-run homer in the sixth that gave the Rockies a 4-1 lead. It was Story's 24th homer, tying the record for the most home runs set by a National League rookie shortstop that Troy Tulowitzki set with the Rockies in 2007. Story has hit three homers in his past five games.

LHP Chris Rusin (left shoulder strain) is scheduled to make his third rehab start for Triple-A Albuquerque at Fresno on Sunday night and throw five innings and/or 75 pitches. Rusin will then join the Rockies on Monday in Baltimore, where they begin a series, and be re-evaluated. He last pitched for the Rockies on June 8. In his two rehab starts for Albuquerque, Rusin has thrown 52 pitches in 1 2/3 innings July 14 and 61 pitches in four innings Tuesday.

RHP Jon Gray gave up six hits and one run in seven innings with one walk and eight strikeouts. It was his third start of the season in which Gray allowed one run or less and second in succession. In four starts this month, Gray is 1-1 with a 2.05 ERA (26 1/3 innings, 6 earned runs). Manager Walt Weiss said "We're seeing Jonny Gray get more and more confidence as a major league pitcher. We're seeing it from start to start...He believes he's good. He knows he's good, and he's going to come right at you."

RF Carlos Gonzalez hit his 20th homer Thursday night. It was the sixth time he hit 20 or more homers in a season. Gonzalez is the sixth Rockies player to hit 20 or more home runs six or more timee. The others are Todd Helton (eight seasons), Dante Bichette (seven), Larry Walker and Troy Tulowitzki (six).

1B Mark Reynolds' pinch-hit home run Thursday night, the fourth of his career and first since July 8, 2014, was measured by Statcast at 484 feet, the second-longest homer in the majors this season behind Giancarlo Stanton (491 feet). "You hear it instead of feel it," Reynolds said of his tape-measure blast. Reynolds was three for his past 26 and nine for his past 49 when he connected against Atlanta Hunter Cervenka. "I've been scuffling going into the (All-Star) break and coming out of the break," Reynolds said. "Definitely a swing like that will get your confidence going and make you feel a lot more comfortable up there at the plate."

LF Gerardo Parra (high left ankle sprain) had what trainer Keith Dugger called "a great day." He ran sprints, did agility drills and ran on the infield dirt. "He's feeling good," Dugger said. Parra will accompany the Rockies on their road trip that begins Monday in Baltimore and run the bases at some point there. It's possible Parra, who injured his ankle June 14, could be ready to begin a rehab assignment when the Rockies are in New York where they will play the Mets in a series that starts Thursday.