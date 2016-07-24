Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

RHP Scott Oberg, 26, was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque to begin his third stint with the Rockies. He retired the side in order in the seventh.

CF Charlie Blackmon went 0-for-5, ending his career-high 14-game hitting streak. During the streak, Blackmon hit .317 (19-for-60) with three doubles, two RBI, six runs scored and six stolen bases.

SS Trevor Story went 4-for-4 with two home runs, a career-high five RBIs. The four hits were also a career-high for Story, whose 25th and 26th home runs set a record for a National League rookie shortstop. He broke the record set by Troy Tulowitzki with the Rockies in 2007. Story said, "I think it was cool, because 'Tulo' set it before, and he was kind of my mentor. He helped me out a lot. So to break his record is pretty cool. Anytime you get to do something like that, it's pretty special." It was the fourth multi-home run game for Story, who raised his average to .272, the highest it has been since he was hitting .277 on May 27.

RHP Justin Miller (left oblique strain) threw 25 pitches in batting practice to Gerardo Parra, Cristhian Adames and Brandon Barnes.

RHP Chad Qualls (colitis) was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 16.