Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

DJ LeMahieu went 3-for-4 and tied his career high with his sixth home run. He hit six homers last season. LeMahieu had gone 75 at-bats without a home run since he hit his fifth of the season on June 25 against Arizona. LeMahieu, who also has 22 doubles and six triples, has a career-high 34 extra-base hits this season. His previous career-high was 32 extra-base hits last season.

SS Trevor Story went 2-for-4 and hit his 27th homer of the season, extending his National League record for a rookie shortstop. The major league record for a rookie shortstop was set by Nomar Garciaparra, who hit 30 homers for Boston in 1997. Story's 27 homers are one shy of the Rockies record for a rookie. Catcher Wilin Rosario hit 28 home runs in 2012. Story has homered in three consecutive games, one shy of his career-high. In the four-game series with the Braves, Story went 7-for-14 with one double, four homers and nine RBI. On Saturday, Story, 23, became the youngest player to have a 4-for-4 or better game with two homers and one stolen base since 21-year-old Joe Morgan went 6-for-6 against the Milwaukee Braves in 1965, according to the Elias Sports Bureau

LHP Chris Rusin (left shoulder strain) was scheduled to make his third rehab start Sunday night for Triple-A Albuquerque. He was scheduled to throw five innings and/or 75 pitches and then join the Rockies in Baltimore, where they begin a series Monday, and be re-evaluated.

RHP Gonzalez Germen gave up two hits and two runs, one earned, in two innings. He has been scored upon in four straight outings and six of his past eight. In those eight games, Germen has allowed 15 hits and 12 runs, 11 earned, in eight innings for a 12.38 ERA with six walks and six strikeouts.

RHP Tyler Chatwood allowed one hit in five scoreless innings with six strikeouts and a career-high eight walks, the most walks by a pitcher in the majors this season. Chatwood's previous high was six walks on Sept. 13, 2013, at Arizona. Daryl Kile is the only other Rockies pitcher to walk eight or more batters without allowing a run, but he allowed three hits with eight walks in 7 2/3 scoreless innings May 30, 1999, at Philadelphia.