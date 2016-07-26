Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

RHP Jordan Lyles capped a rough fielding night for the Rockies with an error in the 10th inning on the game's last play. He dropped a grounder from Baltimore 3B Manny Machado and picked it up and threw home too late to get CF Adam Jones -- the last of Colorado's three errors. "I was thinking double play," Lyles said. "I have to catch the ball and hold onto to it before I make any move. We did exactly what we wanted to do. We lost because of me."

3B Nolan Arenado came into Monday's game with only one error this season, and then he made one error in each of the first two innings. However, he fixed things a bit later with a solo homer to lead off the fourth inning, his second in two days.

SS Trevor Story was selected the National League Player of the Week on Monday. In seven games last week, he topped the major leagues with six homers, 30 total bases and a 1.304 slugging percentage. He also tied for first in RBIs (12) and runs (10).

OF David Dahl's contract was selected from Triple-A Albuquerque on Monday. He made his major league debut in the game at Baltimore and went 1-for-4 while batting sixth in the lineup, getting his first hit on a seventh-inning single after striking out twice. He also scored a run in the seventh. Dahl had a .484 average in 16 games at Albuquerque.

OF Brandon Barnes was designated for assignment to make room of the Rockies' roster for OF David Dahl. Barnes had a .220 average in 48 games this season.

LHP Jorge De La Rosa is pitching better of late. He turned in his sixth quality start in the past seven outings by allowing just two runs on four hits in 6 1/3 innings but got a no-decision Monday as the Rockies lost in 10 innings at Baltimore. "(He) did an outstanding job against a really powerful, dangerous lineup," Rockies manager Walt Weiss said. "A lot of right-handed hitters. He had his 'A' game going."

1B Mark Reynolds earned lots of praise from former manager Buck Showalter before the game regarding his time with the Orioles. Reynolds then hurt his former mates with a tiebreaking single in the seventh inning that gave Colorado a 2-1 lead in a game that Baltimore won in 10 innings.