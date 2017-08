LF Gerardo Parra (sprained left ankle) is scheduled to go on a rehab assignment Friday. Parra, who has been on the disabled list since June 17, is batting .263 with five homers and 27 RBIs in 63 games (243 at-bats). The club has not yet determined how many rehab games Parra might need. "He's going to need some at-bats. He's been out a long time," manager Walt Weiss said.