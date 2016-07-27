Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

RHP Chad Bettis has been a bright spot for the team. Bettis put together another effective outing and contained the Orioles powerful lineup. He gave up just two runs on four hits with three strikeouts and three walks over six innings. The Rockies improved to 8-1 in the past nine starts by right-hander. "It's a good ballclub," Bettis said. "They have a lot of guys who can slug it. You just have to try to work in and out effectively."

LF David Dahl, the Rockies' top outfield prospect who was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque for the series opener Monday in Baltimore, was in the starting lineup for the second consecutive day. This time, however, he was actually able to wear his own gear after it arrived separately from his cross-country flight from Fresno, Calif. Dahl, however, was not bothered by the missing equipment in his major league debut Monday when he went 1 for 4. "I'm just trying to just enjoy this experience," he said. In his second game, Dahl picked up another single and was solid in the outfield.

LHP Chris Rusin (left shoulder strain) is poised to rejoin the club after another effective rehab start. Rusin, who has been on the DL since June 14, retroactive to June 9, allowed three runs on four hits with five strikeouts and over 32/3 innings for Triple-A Albuquerque on Sunday. "Physically he checks out," manager Walt Weiss said. "He just had a start a couple of days ago. He's built up (his pitch count) as much as we need him to be. That will be a decision here shortly.

RHP Justin Miller began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday, allowing three runs on three hits in two-thirds of an inning. Miller last pitched for the Rockies on July 2.

LF Gerardo Parra (sprained left ankle) is scheduled to go on a rehab assignment Friday. Parra, who has been on the disabled list since June 17, is batting .263 with five homers and 27 RBIs in 63 games (243 at-bats). The club has not yet determined how many rehab games Parra might need. "He's going to need some at-bats. He's been out a long time," manager Walt Weiss said.

LF Gerardo Parra (sprained left ankle) is scheduled to go on a rehab assignment Friday for Double-A Hartford. Parra has been on the DL since June 17 and is batting .263 with five homers and 27 RBIs in 63 games (243 at-bats). When asked how he will juggle a surplus of outfielders when Parra is healthy, Rockies manager Walt Weiss said, "I am not even concerned with that right now. We'll figure that out when the time comes. There is still some time between now and then." Weiss also the club has not yet determined how many rehab games Parra might need. "He's going to need some at-bats. He's been out a long time," Weiss said.