Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

OF David Dahl, who made his major league debut Monday, played in center for the first time Wednesday night. That is his natural position, but he can play in all three outfield spots, and the Rockies gave CF Charlie Blackmon time off until entering in the seventh in that spot -- with Dahl shifting to left. Dahl helped out by hitting his first major league homer in the sixth inning.

LHP Chris Rusin came off the disabled list Wednesday to replace RHP Jason Motte, who went on the DL. Rusin was out since June 14 due to a strained left shoulder. He is 2-4 with a 4.12 ERA in 12 games (seven starts) this season. "Left-handed, which is a bit of a luxury for us," Rockies manager Walt Weiss said. "He's very versatile. That's where a lot of his value is. He adapts very well."

RHP Jon Gray made his sixth consecutive quality start Wednesday at Baltimore, giving up just one run on five hits in seven innings as the Rockies won 3-1. Gray, who mixed his pitches well, now has 13 quality starts. "His curveball was better than his slider today," C Nick Hundley said. "We went with that a little more. When you have a guy with four pitches, backing it up with 96 and 97 (mph fastballs), it's nice to use his strengths. He threw the ball great."

RF Carlos Gonzalez stretched his hitting streak to nine with a ninth-inning infield single -- on a call that got overturned by a manager's challenge. Gonzalez is hitting .323 during the streak.

C Nick Hundley had not homered in over a month until he faced Orioles RHP Dylan Bundy on Wednesday. Hundley paid back his former team with his first round-tripper since June 23, and he snapped an 0-for-8 slide with the two-run shot in the sixth. "Fortunately, he made a mistake," Hundley said of Bundy. "He hadn't made too many mistakes to that point."

RHP Jason Motte was placed on the 15-day disabled list Wednesday, retroactive to July 26, due to a right rotator cuff strain. The move is retroactive to Tuesday. Motte is 0-1 with a 5.66 ERA in 26 appearances for Colorado this year.